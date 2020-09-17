S.Korea ready to hold reunion of separated families

Seoul, Sep 17 (IANS) South Korea is ready to hold reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War if there was an agreement with the North, a Unification Ministry official said here on Thursday.

“We are fully prepared to hold a reunion of separated families at anytime if an agreement is reached between the South and the North,” Yonhap News Agency quoted the Ministry official as saying.

The official also said the Ministry is ready to hold reunions by video links as well amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday development came a day after Unification Minister Lee In-young told reporters during a trip to Panmunjom that he hoped to hold a “small-scale” reunion of war-torn families at the truce village as soon as the Covid-19 situation was brought under control.

The last time the two Koreas held face-to-face reunions of war-torn families was in August 2018 at the Mount Kumgang resort.

