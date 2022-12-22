WORLD

S.Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang

South Korea on Thursday released a photo of Pyongyang taken from one of its own satellites after North Korea published imagery of Seoul using what it claimed was a military spy satellite.

The colour photo, taken with “land satellite No. 1”, clearly shows Kim Il-sung Square and its surrounding facilities, including a history museum, an art museum and a department store, Yonhap news agency reported.

By contrast, the North Korean photo released Monday was in black and white, and barely showed the outlines of bridges across the Han River and a port in the western city of Incheon.

The North’s Korean Central News Agency said the camera fitted on the “test-piece satellite” built for military reconnaissance purposes had a resolution of 20 meters.

Experts here said a reconnaissance satellite must have a resolution of at least 0.5m, making the North’s equipment impossible to use for its stated purpose.

