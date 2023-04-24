HEALTHWORLD

S.Korea reports 10 more mpox infections

NewsWire
0
0

South Korea confirmed 10 more cases of mpox on Monday, bringing the country’s total to 30, health authorities said.

Six of them are living in Seoul, three in Gyeonggi province and one in North Chungcheong province, while one of the 10 patients is a foreigner, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

All have not recently travelled abroad, Yonhap News Agency quoted the health body as saying.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is traditionally confined to regions in Central and West Africa, and can cause fever, chills, rashes and lesions, among other symptoms.

South Korea reported the first case of mpox on June 22 last year and four more cases through March.

The first five cases were linked to overseas travel.

But the recent 25 infections that began April 8 were locally transmitted with no recent overseas travel history.

20230424-140002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid vax campaign in US prevented 1,40,000 deaths till May

    4 new Covid cases reported in Lucknow

    CDC study shows 3rd dose of mRNA vax wanes after 4...

    SII, Novavax receive EUA for Covid vaccine in Indonesia