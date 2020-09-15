S.Korea reports 106 new Covid-19 cases

Seoul, Sep 15 (IANS) South Korea reported 106 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the total number of infections to 22,391.

The daily caseload has stayed below 200 for 13 straight days, but it continued to grow in triple digits since August 14, reports Xinhua news agency.

It was attributed to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Of the new cases, 32 were Seoul residents, 31 from Gyeonggi and 15 were imported.

Four more deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 367.

The total fatality rate stood at 1.64 per cent.

Since January 3, the country has tested more than 2.16 million people, among whom 2,114,877 were negative and 27,310 are being checked.

