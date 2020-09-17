S.Korea reports 153 new Covid-19 cases

Seoul, Sep 17 (IANS) South Korea reported 153 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the total number of infections to 22,657.

The daily caseload has remained below 200 for 15 straight days, but it continued to grow in triple digits since August 14, reports Xinhua news agency.

The spike was attributed to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Of the new cases, 62 were Seoul residents, 52 from Gyeonggi province and eight imported.

The country’s death toll increased to 372 with five new fatalities.

Meanwhile, 233 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery.

The total recovery rate stood at 86.26 per cent.

Since January 3, South Korea has tested more than 2.19 million people, among which 2,143,727 tested negative and 25,508 were being checked.

–IANS

ksk/