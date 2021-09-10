South Korea reported 1,892 fresh cases of Covid-19 as of Thursday midnight compared to the previous tally, raising the total number of infections to 269,362.

The daily caseload was down from 2,049 in the prior day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 66 straight days, Xinhua news agency reported.

The daily average tally for the past week was 1,751.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 666 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 603 and 117, respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region.

The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 471, or 25.4 per cent of the total local transmission.

Thirty-five cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 13,866.

Five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,348. The total fatality rate stood at 0.87 per cent.

A total of 1,813 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 240,733. The total recovery rate was 89.37 per cent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on February 26, the country has administered Covid-19 vaccines to a total of 32,149,176 people, or 62.6 per cent of the total population.

The number of the fully vaccinated people was 19,406,809, or 37.8 per cent of the population.

