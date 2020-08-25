S.Korea reports 280 new coronavirus cases

Seoul, Aug 25 (IANS) South Korea reported 280 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising the total number of infections to 17,945.

The daily caseload stayed below 300 for two straight days while growing in triple digits for 12 straight days, reports Xinhua news agency.

The number of confirmed cases for the past 12 days reached 3,175 due to infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Of the new cases, 134 were Seoul residents and 63 were from Gyeonggi,

Sixteen were imported, lifting the combined figure to 2,750.

One more death was confirmed, raising the death toll at 310.

The total fatality rate stood at 1.73 per cent.

A total of 67 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 14,286.

The total recovery rate was 79.61 per cent.

Since January 3, the country has tested more than 1.82 million people.

–IANS

ksk/