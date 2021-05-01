South Korea reported 627 more cases of Covid-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 122,634.

The daily caseload was down from 661 in the previous day, staying below 700 for three days, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since November 8 last year due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 187 were Seoul residents and 187 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-four cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 8,356.

Three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,831. The total fatality rate stood at 1.49 per cent.

A total of 915 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 112,337. The total recovery rate was 91.60 per cent.

The country has tested more than 8.88 million people, among whom 8,675,542 tested negative for the virus and 85,212 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on February 26, the country has administered Covid-19 vaccines to a total of 3,326,003 with 228,399 fully vaccinated.

–IANS

