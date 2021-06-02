South Korea reported 677 more cases of Covid-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 141,476.

The daily caseload was sharply up from 459 in the prior day, rising above 600 in six days. The daily average caseload for the past week was 542, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since November 8 last year due to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 256 were Seoul residents and 188 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-three cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 9,086.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,965. The total fatality rate stood at 1.39 per cent.

A total of 605 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 132,068. The total recovery rate was 93.35 per cent.

The country tested more than 9.83 million people, among whom 9,563,957 tested negative for the virus and 128,917 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on February 26, the country has administered Covid-19 vaccines to a total of 6,358,512 people with 2,198,010 fully vaccinated.

–IANS

int/rs