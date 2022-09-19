HEALTHWORLD

S.Korea reports new African swine fever case

NewsWire
0
0

South Korea will slaughter some 7,000 pigs to try to stem the spread of African swine fever (ASF) following a new outbreak at a local farm, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

The animal disease broke out at a pig farm in Chuncheon, 85 km northeast of Seoul, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said, adding some 7,000 pigs at the farm will be culled as a preventive measure.

The government also issued a 24-hour standstill order on pig farms and related facilities in Gangwon Province through 2 a.m. Tuesday and plans to carry out an in-depth inspection into 43 adjacent farms, Yonhap news agency reported.

It also plans to conduct clinical tests on all of around 200 pig farms in the province, the ministry added.

It marked this year’s third ASF case, with the previous case having taken place in August in the eastern county of Yanggu.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed officials to fully implement quarantine steps in close cooperation with local governments to contain the spread of the virus, according to his office.

ASF does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There is currently no vaccine or cure for the disease.

The ministry said that the current ASF situation is not likely to affect the country’s pork supply, as the number of pigs to be culled this time accounts for about 0.06 percent of the total pigs currently being raised in the country.

20220919-054804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chennai tops metros in inoculating maximum eligible population

    Telangana Police launches free lunch service for Covid patients

    Kerala has 24 per cent of country’s new Covid cases

    BJP MP seeks deferment of Panchayat polls in UP