INDIA

S.Korea retrieves N.Korean spy satellite wreckage

NewsWire
0
0

South Korea has retrieved a North Korean spy satellite wreckage and concluded it has “no military utility”, ending a 36-day operation to salvage the sunken debris from the failed space rocket launch in late May, Seoul’s military said on Wednesday.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that the military raised key parts of the rocket and the satellite through the search and salvage operation in the Yellow Sea from May 31 through Wednesday, and it worked in tandem with the US to examine and analyse them, reports Yonhap News Agency.

“As a result of the exhaustive analysis by South Korean and US experts, we have assessed it has no military utility as a reconnaissance satellite,” the JCS said in a press release.

The allies’ joint analysis drew keen attention as it could shed light on the progress of the North’s long-range rocket development and space programs, as well as which countries have wittingly or unwittingly aided its weapons development efforts.

The JCS did not detail the findings through the allies’ analysis of the wreckage nor did it disclose any photos of the retrieved part of the satellite.

Last month, a Seoul official struck a cautious note, insinuating that disclosing all information the military gleaned from the salvage operation would rather benefit the North Korean military.

Since the rocket fell into the waters some 200 km west of the South Korean western island of Eocheong on May 31, the military had carried out the retrieval operation involving Navy ships, maritime aircraft and deep-sea divers.

The operation had been hindered by poor underwater visibility, fast currents, the heavy weight of the sunken wreckage and other challenges.

But it raised a presumed part of the rocket’s second stage on June 15. The lifted part was around 12 meters long and 2 to 3 meters in diameter.

The North had claimed that the May 31 launch involved the new Chollima-1 rocket carrying the satellite, Malligyong-1.

Soon after the botched launch, the North’s state media acknowledged the rocket crashed into the sea due to the abnormal starting of the second-stage engine.

2023070534083

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    From being a nets bowler to making an impact for RCB,...

    India Sourced: Boeing maintains ‘billion-dollar’ sourcing from India (IANS Special)

    Missing Nepal woman traced by family through social media

    Lucknow’s Chhota Imambara in neglect, cries for attention