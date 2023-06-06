LIFESTYLEWORLD

S.Korea sees 24% rise in air passengers amid return to pre-Covid normalcy

The number of flight passengers using South Korean airlines increased nearly 24 per cent in May from a year earlier amid a nationwide move to return to pre-Covid normalcy, government data showed on Tuesday.

Korean airlines carried a total of 9.32 million people on international and domestic routes last month, up 23.8 per cent from 7.54 million tallied a year ago, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

International passengers soared more than sixfold to 3.6 million in May from the previous year’s 556,000, while air travellers on domestic routes declined 18 per cent on-year to 5.73 million from 6.98 million over the cited period, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The monthly figure also accounted for 85.8 per cent of 10.88 million tallied in May 2019, before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sharp on-year increase came as local air carriers have resumed international flights to meet pent-up travel demand in the midst of lifted Covid-19 restrictions.

According to separate recent data from the Korea Tourism Organization, a total of 1.5 million South Koreans travelled overseas in April, up nearly 600 per cent from a year ago.

