Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has said that South Korea will actively use nuclear energy to meet its target of carbon neutrality and as a tool for the nation’s energy security.

Han made the remarks in a video address to a global climate meeting hosted by US President Joe Biden on Friday, Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea “will actively utilise nuclear power plants as a means of energy security and carbon neutrality,” Han told the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, according to a statement provided by Han’s office.

South Korea has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from the 2018 levels by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Han said South Korea will draw up a plan for the right mix of nuclear power and renewable energy to achieve carbon neutrality.

In addition, South Korea will expand its investment in small nuclear power projects called small modular reactors (SMR) and renewable energy, Han said.

By 2030, South Korea will supply more than 4.5 million zero-emission vehicles, Han said.

Last year, South Korea signed a global pact to cut releases of methane by 30 per cent by 2030.

