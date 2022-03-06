WORLD

S.Korea to ban travel to areas bordering Ukraine in Russia, Belarus

South Korea on Sunday decided to ban its nationals from travelling to areas in Russia and Belarus that border Ukraine amid the escalating crisis in the region.

The Level 4 travel alert, the highest in the four-tier system, is set to take effect Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The number of South Koreans currently staying in the affected regions in Russia and Belarus is estimated at five and one, respectively, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

It further said that South Korea will continue to closely monitor the situation in the region and make efforts to secure the safety of its nationals.

South Koreans travelling to countries or regions under the Level 4 alert can be punished under related laws.

