South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin met on Wednesday with ambassadors from Central Asian nations and reaffirmed South Korea’s efforts to deepen cooperation with the regional partners, his office said.

Park held the meeting with embassy representatives from the five nations — Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan — at his office, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the ministry.

He briefed them on the Yoon Suk-yeol administration’s vision for playing a greater role in international affairs and expressed hope to expand high-level consultations with the Central Asian nations, it said.

20220622-164005