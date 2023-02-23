BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

S.Korea to invest $172 mn in nurturing semiconductor talents

NewsWire
0
0

The South Korean government and the country’s major chipmakers agreed on Thursday to jointly nurture more than 2,300 top-level talents in the semiconductor field over the next decade in an effort to maintain global technology prowess, the industry ministry said.

The ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung Electronics Co., SK hynix Inc. and the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association, which calls for earmarking a total of 222.9 billion won ($171.72 million) together starting this year through 2032 for various research and development projects, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The projects will be led by chipmakers in cooperation with universities, through which the country is expected to secure at least 2,365 experts holding a master’s degree or higher in the semiconductor field over the next 10 years, it added, reports Yonhap news agency.

The move came as the government has been extending support for the chips industry amid intensifying global competition and manpower shortages facing the sector.

Semiconductors are a key export item for South Korea, accounting for around 20 percent of the country’s total exports.

20230223-181005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Airtel, Capgemini to develop India-specific enterprise 5G solutions

    DoT gives green signal for 5G trials, no Chinese tech player...

    EPFO to pay 8.1% interest rate on PF for 2021-22

    Increased imports, IT raids fuel GST collection