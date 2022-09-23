WORLD

S.Korea to lift all outdoor mask mandates from next week

NewsWire
0
0

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday announced that the government has decided to lift all outdoor mask mandates from next week as the country is “clearly overcoming” a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

Under the decision set to go into effect on September 26, those at outdoor gatherings of 50 or more people, and sporting events and concerts will not be required to wear masks, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Currently, people not wearing a mask at such large outdoor events are subject to a fine.

“We are clearly overcoming a critical moment of a resurgence in Covid-19,” the Prime Minister said during a government response meeting.

“Going forward, the government will ease low-risk anti-virus measures one by one after receiving feedback from experts.”

Rules for indoor mask wearing, however, will remain in place for the time being on possible risks of seasonal influenza and a resurgence of the infectious disease, Han said.

In May, the government lifted the outdoor mask mandate for individuals but kept the mask rule for large outdoor group gatherings, such as sporting and concert events, and outdoor rallies.

20220923-090005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Eoin Morgan ponders international retirement; Buttler could be next white-ball skipper:...

    Explained: How soil pollution raises heart disease risk

    Number of shooting victims continue to rise in NYC

    WEF launches alliance to supercharge India’s climate action