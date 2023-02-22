HEALTHWORLD

S.Korea to lift post-arrival PCR test requirement for travellers from China

NewsWire
0
0

South Korea has decided to lift a requirement for travellers from China to take PCR tests after their arrival here from next month as the Covid-19 situation remains stable, an official said on Wednesday.

Though the post-arrival test requirement will be lifted on March 1, the pre-arrival test requirement will remain in place until March 10 to monitor the effect of the eased restrictions, Yonhap News Agency quoted Kim Sung-ho, a senior Interior Ministry official, as saying.

“We believe that an additional easing of quarantine measures will be possible,” he said.

South Korea has required travellers from China to show negative Covid-19 test results before boarding flights to the country and take an additional PCR test within the first day of their entry since early January amid a surge in cases in the neighbouring nation.

But China’s situation has since stabilized and South Korea has been lifting restrictions gradually.

On Wednesday, the government also decided to allow flights from China to land at other airports besides Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

The move comes as the rate of Covid-19-positive people among arrivals from China has subsided to 0.6 per cent in the third week of February from 18.4 per cent in the first week of January.

On February 11, South Korea resumed issuing short-term visas for Chinese visitors, and China also restarted issuance of short-term visas for South Koreans on February 18.

The government will also increase flights between South Korea and China from 62 per week to 80 per week by the end of this month and to 100 per week in March, the officials said.

20230222-114205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK records another 5,758 Covid cases, 141 deaths

    Indian scientists identify 114 genetic variants linked to oral cancer

    What causes rare inflammatory disease in kids post Covid

    35 pharma cos to produce cheap, generic versions of Pfizer’s Covid...