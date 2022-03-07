WORLD

S.Korea to suspend transactions with Russia’s central bank

By NewsWire
0
0

South Korea said on Monday that it plans to suspend transactions with Russia’s central bank, sovereign wealth funds and another Russian lender as it has joined the global move to impose more financial sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The government said it will end transactions with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and two sovereign funds — the National Wealth Fund of the Russian Federation and the Russian Direct Investment Fund — starting Tuesday, reports Yonhap News Agency.

South Korea will also suspend transactions with Rossiya Bank, one of seven Russian banks that will be removed from the SWIFT global payment system under the European Union (EU) sanctions.

But as for Russia’s central bank, South Korea will apply the same standards as the US when it comes transactions that will be exceptionally allowed, those connected with energy supplies.

The move came as Seoul has joined the multinational move to impose sanctions against Russia, including export control and the removal of Moscow from the SWIFT network, in which trillions of dollars change hands for cross-border payments.

Last week, South Korea said it will end transactions with seven major Russian banks and their affiliates, including Russian top lender Sberbank.

It has also decided to halt investment in Russian government bonds.

20220307-150006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.