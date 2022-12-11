Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, left for Indonesia on Sunday for meetings on North Korean nuclear issues with his counterparts from the US and Japan.

In Jakarta, Kim is scheduled to meet with Sung Kim, US special representative for North Korea, on Monday, and a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, the next day, according to officials. The three will also hold a trilateral meeting Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

It marks the first gathering of the three top nuclear envoys since their last meeting in Tokyo in September.

They are expected to share their assessments on regional tensions attributable to North Korea’s evolving missile provocations and discuss ways to respond to the country’s military provocations through trilateral and global collaboration.

20221211-125602