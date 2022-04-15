WORLD

S. Korea, Ukraine FMs discuss humanitarian aid plan in phone talks

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong had a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Friday to discuss Seoul’s plan to provide additional humanitarian and other support for Ukraine, his office said.

During the talks, Chung expressed serious concerns over civilian casualties in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion and briefed him on plans to provide $30 million in new aid, the foreign ministry said.

Seoul already delivered $1 million worth of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine last month and vowed to consider more support, Yonhap news agency reported.

Kuleba thanked South Korea for showing solidarity and lending support, and the two ministers agreed to expand bilateral cooperation after the war ends, the ministry said.

