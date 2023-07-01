The first heat wave advisory of this year was issued for most South Korean regions on Saturday, after heavy rain lashed the country earlier this week.

According to the country’s state weather bureau, the advisory took effect across the country at 10 a.m. (local time), reports Yonhap News Agency.

A heat wave advisory is issued when the highest perceived temperature is expected to be 33 degrees Celsius or higher for two or more consecutive days or when significant damage is expected due to a sudden increase in perceived temperature or prolonged heat wave conditions.

Heat wave warnings were also issued for the Seoul metropolitan area, some regions in Gyeonggi province and the central peninsula.

A heat wave warning is issued when the highest perceived temperature is expected to be 35 degrees or higher.

2023070132120