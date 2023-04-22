WORLD

S.Korea urges global cooperation on Pyongyang nuke issue at NATO meeting

South Korea and the Indo-Pacific partners of the NATO discussed expanding cooperation to counter North Korea’s escalating provocations, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The NATO-Indo Pacific Partners Conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Thursday and Friday, brought together senior officials from NATO member states and Asia-Pacific partners, including South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, reports Yonhap News Agency.

During the meeting, Park Yong-min, deputy foreign minister for multilateral and global affairs, stressed the need to take a “stern joint response” against the North’s missiles and nuclear provocations, pointing out that it is a global issue threatening the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) regime.

Separately, Park also met Lithuanian Vice Foreign Minister Mantas Adomenas and pledged to continue providing support for the restoration of peace in Ukraine.

