BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

S.Korea, US discuss impact of semiconductor export controls on China

NewsWire
0
0

South Korea and the US on Tuesday discussed the impacts of Washington’s restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductor equipment to China and ways to resolve related uncertainties in the industry, Seoul’s industry ministry said.

The discussions were made during the inaugural working group meeting on dual-use export controls under the Korea-U.S. Supply Chain and Commercial Dialogue (SCCD), according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The meeting took place in Seoul and brought together Moon Dong-min, Seoul’s deputy minister for trade and investment, and Thea Kendler, U.S. assistant secretary of commerce for export administration, it said.

The SCCD platform was launched in May in an effort to facilitate closer bilateral collaboration on supply chain resilience, export controls, health care technology and the digital economy, reports Yonhap news agency.

During the meeting, the two sides checked the implementation of their ban on exports to Russia of strategic materials over its invasion of Ukraine, and shared the respective nation’s regulations and measures regarding export restrictions of dual-use items, according to the ministry.

“They also exchanged opinions on the impact that the U.S.’ measures to bar chip exports to China would have on South Korean industries, as well as ways to address uncertainties stemming from the move,” the ministry said in a release.

Last month, the Joe Biden administration announced a set of measures that cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made with U.S. equipment in an apparent bid to slow Beijing’s technological and military advances.

The move sparked fears of disrupting operations of the South Korean chip giants in China, as they must undergo a case-by-case review by Washington to sell advanced chips to China, though South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc. were temporarily exempted from the measures and are allowed to continue normal production activities in China for one year.

“The two sides agreed to hold the working group talks on export restrictions on a regular basis, and to devise plans on detailed goals and a time frame,” the ministry said.

20221108-123403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rosneft starts production drilling at Payakhskoye field of Vostok Oil project

    Daimler India vaccinates truck drivers of all brands

    SUP ban: Delhi gears up for imposing hefty fines on violators

    HMSI launches ‘Overseas Business’ vertical to boost exports