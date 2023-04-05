WORLD

S.Korea, US hold air drills involving strategic bomber

NewsWire
0
0

South Korea and the US on Wednesday held combined air drills, involving at least one American B-52H strategic bomber, amid joint efforts to sharpen deterrence against evolving North Korean threats, the Defence Ministry in Seoul said.

The bomber was redeployed to the Korean Peninsula about a month after its last deployment here amid tensions caused by Pyongyang’s provocative moves, such as its unveiling of the Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warhead last week, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The South Korean Air Force mobilized its F-35A radar-evading fighters for the drills, while the US side deployed F-35B and F-16 fighters.

The training focused on practicing procedures to protect the strategic bomber from potential aerial enemy threats, and strengthening the allied forces’ interoperability and combined operational capabilities, according to the Ministry.

In recent months, the US has deployed a series of its high-profile military assets, including a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, in an apparent show of force against potential North Korean provocations.

20230405-135002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CPEC to advance under Shehbaz’s watch: Pak senator

    Star Renegades player Livingstone looking to bring back team’s glory days

    US waives sanctions on Nord Stream 2 firm, chief executive

    Spain’s Congress approves euthanasia law