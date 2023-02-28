South Korean and US special commandos are conducting “realistic” combined drills here, involving AC-130J and MC-130J warplanes, to strengthen the “ironclad” security commitment between the allies, a US official said on Tuesday.

The Exercise Teak Knife kicked off a month-long run early this month, according to Captain Kimberly Chatto, Director of Public Affairs for US Special Operations Command-Korea (SOCKOR), as tensions rose due to North Korea’s missile launches, including that of a long-range one on February 18.

“It is training that ensures combat readiness for special operations forces no matter the environment while also strengthening the ironclad commitment between the US and South Korea,” Chatto told Yonhap news agency.

For the exercise, the US has deployed an AC-130J warplane from Hurlburt Air Force Base in Florida and an MC-130J multi-mission combat transport aircraft from the 353rd Special Operations Wing at Kadena Air Base in Japan, Yonhap news agency reported.

It is the first time an AC-130J, a heavily armed, long-endurance, ground-attack plane, has been sent to South Korea, according to the official.

“Having this aircraft come from the US gives us opportunities throughout the exercise to support extended deterrence and what special operations aircraft is able to provide throughout different training scenarios with both US and South Korea’s special operations forces,” Chatto said.

Extended deterrence refers to the US’ commitment to mobilising a full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its allies.

During the ongoing exercise, the allies have been able to incorporate special operations-centric aircraft, like the AC-130J and MC-130J, in the training alongside strike aircraft stationed here, the official said.

The allies are known to have conducted the Exercise Teak Knife since the 1990s, mainly behind closed doors.

In September 2022, the SOCKOR unveiled it had carried out the exercise amid North Korea’s missile launches at the time.

20230228-183802