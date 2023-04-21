WORLD

S.Korea voices ‘deep disappointment’ over Kishida’s ritual offering at war shrine

NewsWire
0
0

South Korea expressed “deep disappointment and regret” on Friday over Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ritual offering at a controversial war shrine in Tokyo that is regarded as a symbol of Japan’s militaristic past.

The government “expresses deep disappointment and regret over the fact that the responsible leaders of Japan have once again sent offerings to and paid respects at the Yasukuni Shrine, which glorifies Japan’s war of aggression and enshrines war criminals”, Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for the Seoul Foreign Ministry, said in a statement.

South Korea “strongly urges” Japan to “squarely face history” and demonstrate sincere remorse for its past, Yonhap News Agency quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Earlier in the day, Kishida sent a ritual offering of a “masakaki” tree stand to the shrine on the occasion of a two-day spring festival, according to Japanese media reports.

Yasukuni Shrine in central Tokyo honors 2.5 million Japanese war dead, including 14 Class-A war criminals from World War II.

20230421-121803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Another Chinese tech worker dies after excessive overtime sparks furore

    SKorea, US, Japan hold high-level talks on N. Korea, global issues

    N.Korea still unresponsive to routine inter-Korean liaison, military hotline calls

    Musk risks new fight with SEC over late report on Twitter...