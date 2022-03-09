WORLD

S. Korea votes for presidential polls

By NewsWire
0
7

Voter turnout for South Korea’s presidential election reached 16 per cent as of 11 a.m. (South Korean standard time) on Wednesday, according to the country’s election authorities.

Of the total 44.2 million eligible voters nationwide, seven million had cast their ballots at 14,464 polling stations, five hours after the start of voting, the National Election Commission (NEC) said.

The turnout was lower than 19.4 per cent reported at the same time in the previous presidential election in 2017, Yonhap news agency reported.

The provisional tally does not include the results of the two-day early voting last week.

20220309-083801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

WMC SITE NETWORK PARTNERS

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.