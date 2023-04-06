WORLD

S.Korea warns of actions over Pyongyang’s unauthorised use of joint complex

NewsWire
0
0

South Korea’s Unification Ministry said on Thursday it will take necessary steps if North Korea does not respond to Seoul’s call to stop the unauthorized use of a now-shuttered joint industrial park in the North.

The Ministry’s call came as Rodong Sinmun, the North’s main newspaper, carried photos of South Korean buses running in Pyongyang on Wednesday that were used in the Kaesong Industrial Park to transport North Korean workers before the complex was closed down in 2016, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The Ministry said it attempted to notify North Korea of stopping the unauthorized use of the Kaesong complex earlier in the day, but the North has not responded as of now.

“The North’s operation of factories in the complex without authorization constitutes a clear violation of South Korean businessmen’s right to property and a related inter-Korean agreement,” a Ministry official told reporters.

“The North should immediately stop its act. If the North does not reply to our call, the government will take necessary steps on the grounds that the North concedes its unauthorized use of the complex,” he said, without elaborating.

South Korea shut down the industrial park in the North Korean border city of Kaesong in February 2016 in response to North Korea’s nuclear and long-range missile tests.

20230406-095403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Thailand readies to reopen Phuket on Thursday

    Tiafoe stuns Tsitsipas to capture Laver Cup title for Team World

    Chips’ inventory-to-sales ratio hits 26-yr high amid poor demand

    Microsoft working on new version of Teams