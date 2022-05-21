South Korean First lady Kim Keon-hee will briefly greet visiting US President Joe Biden ahead of a state dinner hosted by President Yoon Suk-yeol but will not attend the event, an official said here on Saturday.

“There will be a very simple process of (Kim) visiting the site before the dinner and briefly exchanging greetings with President Biden,” the official told reporters.

She will not attend the banquet at the National Museum of Korea, as there was nothing officially scheduled in the first place, Yonhap News Agency quoted the official as saying.

Asked exactly where the two will be meeting, he said the details are difficult to disclose.

Biden is in South Korea on his first visit to the country as President and will hold a summit with Yoon later Saturday.

He is not accompanied by US First Lady Jill Biden, which reportedly was a factor in Kim not joining Yoon for official events during Biden’s visit.

