WORLD

S.Korean KF-16 jet crashes, pilot safely escapes

NewsWire
0
0

A South Korean KF-16C fighter jet crashed due to an engine abnormality during a flight mission on Sunday, with its pilot having safely escaped, the Air Force said.

The pilot of the single-seat jet belonging to the 19th Fighter Wing made an emergency ejection in a mountainous area, about 20 kilometers west of an air base in Wonju, some 85 km east of Seoul, at 8:05 p.m., Yonhap news agency reported, citing the armed service.

“Currently, the pilot remains safe and will be transported to the Air Force Aerospace Medical Center,” the Air Force said in a text message sent to reporters.

No damage to civilians has been confirmed, it added.

The Air Force has grounded all types of its planes except for surveillance and emergency assets. The KF-16 jets will remain grounded until the cause of the accident is verified, officials said.

The armed service plans to form a team, led by its vice chief of staff, to investigate the cause of the crash.

20221121-010602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Athapaththu, Harmanpreet rise in Women’s ODI Player Rankings

    Presidential poll kicks off in Mongolia amid pandemic

    5 killed in floods in Pakistan in 24 hrs

    Russian, US defence chiefs discuss Ukraine situation over phone