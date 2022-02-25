WORLD

S.Korean navy chief encourages anti-piracy unit members in Oman

By NewsWire
0
0

South Korea’s Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Kim Jung-soo has encouraged the troops of the country’s anti-piracy unit operating in waters off Africa during a trip to Oman, an official said on Friday.

The 304-strong Cheonghae unit is currently docked at an Omani port after its operations were suspended for three weeks due to a cluster Covid infection. It resumed operations last week, Yonhap news agency reported.

Kim visited the port on Wednesday to offer words of encouragement to the sailors aboard the unit’s 4,500-tonne destroyer Choi Young. He used a microphone to address them at a distance without boarding as part of precautionary measures.

Kim also met high-ranking Omani military officials, including the chief of staff, and expressed gratitude for Oman’s support to the Cheonghae unit, the Navy said.

In its latest group infection, the Cheonghae unit reported the first Covid case on January 27. Nearly 20 per cent of its troops were infected with the virus although all of them had received booster shots.

20220225-132007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.