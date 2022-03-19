WORLD

S.Korean oppn party lawmakers under fire for breaching Covid rules

By NewsWire
0
11

Lawmakers and presidential campaign officials of South Korea’s main opposition People Power Party (PPP) have come under fire for holding a dinner party in violation of the Covid-19 social distancing, a media report said on Saturday.

A photo made public on social media Friday showed 10 people, including three PPP lawmakers and two senior officials of the campaign office of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, dinind at a restaurant near the National Assembly in Seoul on March 14, the Yonhap News Agency report said.

They violated the Covid-19 guideline that limits private gatherings to six people.

The local district office said it will fine the participants and they could face a fine of up to 100,000 won ($82).

The photo was unveiled by a businessman who participated in the get-together at the invitation of an acquaintance.

The participants include Representatives Yoon Sang-hyun, Kim Byong-wook and Ko Ja-keun, as well as two ranking campaign officials, Song Tae-young and Lee Se-chang.

The revelation came after about 30 PPP officials were caught on Wednesday by district officials having a dinner party at a restaurant near the National Assembly.

20220319-100004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Women’s World Cup: Smriti, Harmanpreet score centuries as India post 317/8...

Italy, Germany likely to bring positions closer over EU fiscal rules

US House passes funding bills to avoid potential govt shutdown

IAEA chief arrives in Iran for talks