HEALTHWORLD

S.Korean PM urges vigilance against Covid resurgence woes

NewsWire
0
0

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called on Monday for swift precautionary measures against Covid-19 as the country braces for a new wave of the infectious virus in winter.

“The coronavirus wave, which seemed to be slightly slowing, is starting to spread again in the winter season,” the Prime Minister told a Cabinet meeting. “Swift measures are necessary to stabilize the resurgence in its early stage.”

Han ordered health authorities to take full advantage of antivirus and medical response systems built up over the past years to counter the resurgence and do their best to help infected patients recover early, Yonhap news agency reported. He also urged the public to get vaccinated.

On Wednesday, South Korea’s daily new virus cases reached the highest level in nearly two months at 62,472, raising concerns over another resurgence.

Speaking on the Itaewon tragedy, Han also ordered heightened vigilance against safety accidents.

Han called on relevant ministries to strictly monitor safety circumstances at outdoor sites and transportation facilities amid severe weather and a rise in year-end travellers.

20221114-063203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chinese partners uphold Covid-19 vaccine supply commitments: Azerbaijan

    UK records another 10,641 coronavirus cases, 178 deaths

    Lucknow madrasa to double up as Covid care clinic

    Israel receives 1st shipment of Pfizer anti-Covid drug