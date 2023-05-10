WORLD

S.Korean President visits National Cemetery to mark 1st year in office

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the National Cemetery in Seoul on Wednesday to honour the country’s fallen heroes on the occasion of his first anniversary in office.

Yoon laid flowers and burned incense in front of a memorial at the cemetery, where the nation’s war veterans, independence fighters, past presidents and others are laid to rest, reports Yonhap News Agency.

“Together with the great people, I will create a country of freedom and innovation, a country that responsibly contributes to world peace and prosperity,” he wrote in a guest book.

Earlier in the day, Yoon posted a video on his social media accounts with a message that he will continue to work only for the people as he marks his first year in office.

“It was a year of running breathlessly to create a new country of the people,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

“I will continue to work with only the people in mind.”

The accompanying video showed slides of key events during his first year, including his meetings with foreign leaders and attendance at ceremonies.

The same video, with a running time of two minutes and 42 seconds, was posted to his Facebook account.

