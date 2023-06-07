WORLD

S.Korean President’s approval rating at 36.3%: Survey

NewsWire
0
0

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating stands at 36.3 per cent, a new survey revealed on Wednesday.

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) would win 31.2 per cent and 33.1 per cent of the vote, respectively, if the parliamentary elections set for next year were to take place tomorrow, according to the survey by Yonhap News Agency conducted jointly with Yonhap News TV.

According to the poll, the positive assessment of Yoon’s performance was 36.3 per cent, while the negative assessment came to 58.5 per cent.

The figures indicate a 1.2 percentage point decrease in positive assessments from the previous survey conducted a month ago, ahead of the first anniversary of Yoon’s inauguration on May 10.

Defence and diplomacy were the factors most cited by respondents in giving both positive and negative assessments of Yoon’s performance.

Other factors such as labour, economy and real estate were also mentioned in positive assessments, whereas the economy, communication and labour were the factors highlighted in negative assessments.

The poll showed the PPP and the DP would run neck and neck in next year’s elections.

The DP witnessed a 2.9 percentage point increase in public support compared to the previous survey, while the PPP experienced a 1.1 percentage point decrease.

In terms of age demographics, the DP garnered more support from voters below their 60s, while the PPP held a strong base among voters aged 60 and above.

The poll showed 3.3 per cent of the respondents would pick candidates from the minor opposition Justice Party, while 17.3 per cent had no preference for candidates.

20230607-150806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Twitter’s trust and safety head quits amid drama over film

    21 killed in Rio de Janeiro favela police operation

    Ukrainians asked to ‘charge everything’ as missile strikes hit power plants

    Augusta Masters: Korea’s Im grabs lead as Woods hogs spotlight