South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s approval rating rose 1.1 percentage points to 33.1 per cent last week, a weekly poll revealed on Monday.

The negative assessment on Yoon’s conduct of state affairs slipped 1.6 percentage points to 64.2 per cent, according to local pollster Realmeter.

Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party came to 36.3 per cent last week, up 1.1 percentage points from a week earlier, reports Xinhua news agency.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party’s approval rating decreased 2.8 percentage points to 46.4 per cent.

The minor progressive Justice Party won 3.7 per cent of the support score last week, up 0.7 percentage points from the previous week.

The increase in the approval rating comes after it dipped to record lows following the President’s use of foul language caught on a hot mic during a trip to New York.

