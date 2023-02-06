South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s approval rating rose 2.3 percentage points over the week to 39.3 per cent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday.

The negative assessment on Yoon’s conduct of state affairs slipped 2.0 percentage points to 57.8 per cent, according to local pollster Realmeter.

Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party came to 41.0 per cent last week, up 2.4 percentage points from a week earlier, reports Xinhua news agency.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party’s popularity rating decreased 3.1 percentage points to 42.3 per cent.

The minor progressive Justice Party won 3.6 per cent of support score last week, down 0.3 percentage points from the previous week.

