South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s approval rating rose 0.9 percentage points to 40.9 per cent last week, a weekly poll showed on Monday.

The negative assessment of Yoon’s conduct of state affairs slipped 1.3 percentage points to 55.9 per cent, according to local pollster Realmeter.

Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party came to 40.4 per cent last week, up 1.2 percentage points from a week earlier,reports Xinhua news agency.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party’s popularity rating retreated 1.6 percentage points to 43.9 per cent.

The minor progressive Justice Party won 2.7 per cent of the support score last week, down 1.1 percentage points from the previous week.

