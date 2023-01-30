South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s approval rating fell for the third straight week in the wake of a spike in heating bills, a poll revealed on Monday.

In the poll of 1,504 adults conducted by Realmeter from January 23-25, the positive assessment of Yoon’s performance dipped 1.7 percentage points from the previous week to 37 per cent, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Yoon’s disapproval rating was 59.8 per cent, adding 1 percentage point in the same period.

Realmeter said the fall could be attributable to a surge in heating bills.

According to Statistics Korea, local monthly gas rates increased by 34 per cent last month from a year ago due to a rise in gas prices.

Local media dubbed the spike a “heating bill bomb”.

In a bid to curb energy bills for vulnerable households, the presidential office said the government will expand energy vouchers and discount plans.

On the favourability rating of political parties, Yoon’s People Power Party garnered 38.6 per cent support, while the main opposition Democratic Party earned 45.4 per cent.

