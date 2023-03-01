WORLD

S.Korean Prez calls Japan ‘partner’ in tackling economic, security challenges

NewsWire
0
0

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday called Japan a “partner” in tackling security and economic challenges as he marked the anniversary of the nation’s 1919 independence movement against Japanese colonial rule.

Yoon made the remark in his first address marking the March 1 Independence Movement at the Memorial Hall of Yu Gwan-sun in Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported.

“Now, a century after the March 1 Independence Movement, Japan has transformed from a militaristic aggressor of the past into a partner that shares the same universal values with us,” he said.

“Today Korea and Japan cooperate on issues of security and economy. We also work together to cope with global challenges.”

Yoon also emphasized the importance of trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan.

“The trilateral cooperation among the Republic of Korea, the United States and Japan has become more important than ever to overcome the security crises, including North Korea’s growing nuclear threats and the global polycrisis,” he said, referring to South Korea by its official name.

20230301-075404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Myanmar reports 7 new Covid-19 cases

    Telegram now lets users send cryptocurrency

    IMF calls on UK to ‘re-evaluate’ tax-cutting measures

    New Zealand reports 9,392 new community cases of Covid-19