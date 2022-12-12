WORLD

S.Korean Prez’s approval rating falls to 38.4%

NewsWire
0
0

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s approval rating fell 0.5 percentage points over the week to 38.4 per cent last week, a weekly poll showed on Monday.

The negative assessment on Yoon’s conduct of state affairs slipped 0.1 percentage point to 58.8 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local pollster Realmeter.

Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party came to 38.7 per cent last week, down 0.1 percentage point from a week earlier.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party’s popularity rating retreated 0.8 percentage points to 45.2 per cent.

The minor progressive Justice Party won 4.2 per cent of support score last week, up 0.8 percentage points from the previous week.

The results were based on a poll of 2,504 voters conducted from last Monday to Friday. It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95 per cent confidence level.

20221212-174403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WI v ENG: Ollie Robinson moves closer to winning fitness battle...

    S.Korean PM apologises over private gathering rule violation

    Imran claims Nawaz Sharif meeting anti-military individuals, including Husain Haqqani

    Shaheen Shah Afridi leaves for London to complete rehabilitation: PCB