South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s approval rating fell 0.5 percentage points over the week to 38.4 per cent last week, a weekly poll showed on Monday.

The negative assessment on Yoon’s conduct of state affairs slipped 0.1 percentage point to 58.8 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local pollster Realmeter.

Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party came to 38.7 per cent last week, down 0.1 percentage point from a week earlier.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party’s popularity rating retreated 0.8 percentage points to 45.2 per cent.

The minor progressive Justice Party won 4.2 per cent of support score last week, up 0.8 percentage points from the previous week.

The results were based on a poll of 2,504 voters conducted from last Monday to Friday. It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95 per cent confidence level.

