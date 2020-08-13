S.Korean Prez’s approval rating falls to 43.3%: Poll

Seoul, Aug 13 (IANS) South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s approval rating fell for two straight weeks due to damages from the torrential rains and the government’s efforts to stabilize housing prices, a weekly poll revealed on Thursday.

According to the Realmeter survey, support for Moon dipped 0.6 percentage points over the week to 43.3 per cent this week, continuing to slide for two weeks in a row, reports Xinhua news agency.

The negative assessment on Moon’s conduct of state affairs inched up 0.1 percentage point to 52.5 per cent.

Support for Moon’s ruling Democratic Party declined 1.7 percentage points over the week to 33.4 per cent this week.

The main conservative opposition United Future Party gained 36.5 per cent of support this week, up 1.9 percentage points from the previous.

It marked the first time since Moon took office in May 2017 that the main opposition party’s approval score topped the governing party’s score.

The government announced a revised tax code to raise taxes for homeowners, including those with a very expensive home.

It raised concerns about higher tax burden among most of single-home owners.

Adding to the worry, heavy rains continued this month across the country.

The downpour left dozens dead, caused property damages and displaced thousands of residents.

The minor centre-left Open Democratic Party won 5.2 per cent of support score, followed by the minor progressive Justice Party with 5.1 per cent and the centre-right People’s Party with 3.4 per cent each.

The results were based on a survey of 1,507 voters conducted from Monday to Wednesday.

It had plus and minus 2.5 percentage points in margin of error with a 95 per cent confidence level.

–IANS

ksk/