WORLD

S.Korean Prez’s approval rating up for 4th straight week: Poll

NewsWire
0
0

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating rose for the fourth consecutive week, amid positive feedback on his handling of diplomatic and security issues, a poll showed Monday.

This marks the first time since taking office in May 2022 that Yoon’s approval rating has shown an upward trend for four weeks in a row, reports Yonhap News Agency.

In the poll of 2,504 adults aged 18 and older conducted by Realmeter from May 15-19, the positive assessment of Yoon’s performance rose 2.2 percentage points from the previous week to 39 per cent.

Yoon’s disapproval rating was 57.9 per cent, down 2.9 percentage points from the previous week.

According to Bae Cheol-ho, a senior analyst at Realmeter, last week’s approval rating can be attributed to a favourable assessment of Yoon’s diplomacy and security efforts.

The approval rating of the main opposition Democratic Party, meanwhile, fell 4.6 per cent to 42.4 per cent, largely due to a cryptocurrency scandal involving a former party member, the poll showed.

It marked the biggest fall in the DP’s ratings since the launch of the Yoon administration, Bae said.

20230522-091803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man dies after shooting in Seattle

    Cuba eases border curbs as daily cases decline

    Galaxy Digital terminates $1.2 bn acquisition of crypto firm BitGo

    ICC Test bowlers rankings: Ashwin climbs to 2nd spot, Jadeja moves...