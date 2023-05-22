South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating rose for the fourth consecutive week, amid positive feedback on his handling of diplomatic and security issues, a poll showed Monday.

This marks the first time since taking office in May 2022 that Yoon’s approval rating has shown an upward trend for four weeks in a row, reports Yonhap News Agency.

In the poll of 2,504 adults aged 18 and older conducted by Realmeter from May 15-19, the positive assessment of Yoon’s performance rose 2.2 percentage points from the previous week to 39 per cent.

Yoon’s disapproval rating was 57.9 per cent, down 2.9 percentage points from the previous week.

According to Bae Cheol-ho, a senior analyst at Realmeter, last week’s approval rating can be attributed to a favourable assessment of Yoon’s diplomacy and security efforts.

The approval rating of the main opposition Democratic Party, meanwhile, fell 4.6 per cent to 42.4 per cent, largely due to a cryptocurrency scandal involving a former party member, the poll showed.

It marked the biggest fall in the DP’s ratings since the launch of the Yoon administration, Bae said.

20230522-091803