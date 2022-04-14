BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

S.Korean regulator starts review of Microsoft takeover deal

NewsWire
0
0

South Korea’s antitrust regulator said on Thursday it has started to review the proposed deal by US software giant Microsoft to buy leading game developer Activision Blizzard.

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said it plans to see if the merger of the two US firms could hurt competition in the online game market, reports Yonhap news agency.

In January, Microsoft announced a plan to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, and it asked the FTC last week to review its proposed takeover for approval.

The US competition watchdog is also reportedly reviewing Microsoft’s acquisition of Call of Duty (CoD) maker gaming company Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft’s acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard is yet another play by the tech giant to secure its stake in the nascent Metaverse and bring more intellectual property (IP) under the Xbox and Game Pass umbrella.

When the transaction closes, Microsoft will become the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony.

Following on the 2014 acquisitions of Mojang (makers of Minecraft) and 2021 acquisition of ZeniMax Media/Bethesda (makers of Doom, Elder Scrolls, and Fallout), Activision Blizzard brings IP like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Candy Crush to Microsoft’s portfolio.

20220414-155204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt may extend demand Fame II incentive scheme for purchase of...

    Qantas gears up for soaring Christmas deliveries demand

    Amazon made accused in marijuana sale through its portal by MP...

    US-based Interups picks 49% stake in regional airline TruJet