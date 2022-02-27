WORLD

S. Korean, US nuclear envoys discuss N. Korea’s missile launch

By NewsWire
0
0

Senior South Korean and US government officials handling North Korea affairs had phone consultations on Sunday on Pyongyang’s latest missile test, Seoul’s foreign ministry said.

Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his American counterpart Sung Kim shared their assessments of the North’s move and expressed “deep concern and regret,” it said.

Earlier in the day, the North lobbed a ballistic missile into the East Sea in its eighth show of force this year, Yonhap news agency reported citing the South’s military.

Noh and Sung agreed that the allies will maintain a firm combined defence posture and continue diplomatic efforts to engage North Korea in dialogue on the basis of their close coordination, the ministry added.

20220227-122604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.