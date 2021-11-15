Choi Jong-Kun, South Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister, has embarked on a trip to Washington for talks with his American and Japanese counterparts on North Korea and other pending issues.

Choi plans to hold a three-way meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Japan’s Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori on Tuesday, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The three are expected to discuss latest diplomacy surrounding the North Korean nuclear stalemate and could also potentially discuss the results and details of the US-China online summit scheduled for Monday.

It is to mark the first vice-ministerial meeting of the three countries since July in Japan.

The trio has held eight rounds of such meetings since April 2015.

Among other issues expected to be covered are the proposed declaration of a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War and the global supply chain crisis.

Choi is also scheduled to hold separate one-on-one meetings with Sherman and Mori, respectively, in Washington.

On Monday, Choi and Sherman are expected to discuss ways of reopening diplomacy surrounding the Korea Peninsula peace process and ongoing multilateral efforts to restore a 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.

Talks between Choi and Mori will be the start of full-fledged high-level Seoul-Tokyo consultation following the launch of the new Japanese Cabinet under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last month.

