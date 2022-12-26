WORLD

S.Korea’s approval rating inches up to 41.2%: Poll

NewsWire
0
0

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating inched up 0.1 percentage point to 41.2 per cent, climbing for the second consecutive week, a poll showed on Monday.

In the survey of 2,518 adults conducted from December 19-23, 41.2 per cent gave a positive assessment of Yoon’s performance, while 56.6 per cent gave a negative assessment, according to pollster Realmeter.

The positive assessment was up 0.1 percentage point from the previous week’s survey, while the negative assessment was down 0.2 percentage point.

The previous survey marked the first time in 24 weeks Yoon’s approval rating broke through the 40 per cent level, or the first time since June.

“President Yoon’s approval rating has not fallen below 40 per cent on any day in the past two weeks on a daily basis,” said Bae Cheol-ho, a senior analyst at Realmeter.

“With the removal of uncertainties that weighed on his approval rating, such as the passage of next year’s budget and the start of the parliamentary probe into the Itaewon crowd crush, we expect the presidential office to move with a lighter step.”

20221226-093204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UN chief condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi civilian sites

    FIH Hockey Women’s Jr World Cup: India beat Germany 2-1

    This new technology aims to detect early-stage Alzheimer’s

    Trudeau defends election call amid pandemic in leaders’ debate