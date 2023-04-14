WORLD

S.Korea’s chief nuclear envoy to visit Sweden, Germany

NewsWire
0
0

South Korea’s chief nuclear negotiator will visit Sweden and Germany next week to discuss issues related to the Korean Peninsula and North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will visit Stockholm on Monday and meet with Swedish State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Jan Knutsson, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Kim plans to request Sweden’s constructive role in resolving the North Korean nuclear issue, and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between Seoul and Stockholm. Sweden holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of this year.

The envoy will also meet with the chiefs of key research institutes in Sweden, including the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, to exchange views on the South Korean government’s policy for North Korea and recent developments in the North.

From Tuesday, Kim will visit Berlin for two days and meet with Minister of State Tobias Lindner to discuss ways the two countries can work together to counter North Korea’s nuclear threat.

20230414-175806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Germany and England draw in six-goal thriller, Italy beat Hungary to...

    Russian forces resort to looting: Ukraine military

    Seoul, Pyongyang restore communication hotlines

    10 IS militants killed in raids in Iraq