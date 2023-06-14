LIFESTYLEWORLD

S. Korea’s employment rate hits record high

NewsWire
0
0

South Korea’s employment rate has reached a record high but job additions slowed for a second consecutive month in May following a brief rebound in March amid lingering economic uncertainties, new data revealed on Wednesday.

The number of employed people came to 28.83 million in May, up around 351,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

South Korea’s on-year job additions had been slowing for nine consecutive months through February, before rebounding in March, when they rose 469,000 on-year. In April, the country added 354,000 jobs, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Last month, the country’s jobless rate fell 0.3 percentage point on-year to 2.7 per cent.

The overall increase was mostly led by those aged 60 and above, with the number of jobs for the group rising 379,000 over the period.

The number of jobs for those in their 30s and 50s advanced 70,000 and 49,000, respectively, the data showed.

The job market remained, however, challenging for younger South Koreans, as the number of positions for the 20-something group declined by 63,000, and those for 40-somethings slipped 48,000.

Meanwhile, the employment-to-population ratio of South Koreans aged 15 and above reached 63.5 per cent in the month, up 0.5 percentage point on-year, marking the highest level for any May since the agency began compiling related data in 1982.

The ratio for those aged 15-64 edged up 0.7 percentage point to 69.9, the highest for the month since the data was released in 1989.

In 2022, South Korea added an average of 816,000 jobs on-year each month, driven by the post-pandemic recovery.

20230614-102004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Madhavan is a proud father as Vedaant breaks record in swimming

    Zakir Naik’s presence at FIFA World Cup in Qatar draws flak

    Adding mineral & crystal-infused skincare products to your beauty routine

    Charles Darwin’s 140th death anniversary: What we don’t know about the...